Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,458. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

