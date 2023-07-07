Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.