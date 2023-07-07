AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $85.46 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

