AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jul 7th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $85.46 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

