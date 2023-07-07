Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,866,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,179,202 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

