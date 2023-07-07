Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 399,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.