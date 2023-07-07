Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

