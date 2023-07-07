Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

