Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after acquiring an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

