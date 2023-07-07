Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 905 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 905 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 158,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

