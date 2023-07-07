AJ Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AJ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Home Depot by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average is $302.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

