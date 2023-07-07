Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $63.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.