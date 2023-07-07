Alesco Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.