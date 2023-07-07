Alex Cho Sells 22,490 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HPQ opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

