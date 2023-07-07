Alexander Azoy Sells 1,018 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $20,777.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at $236,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

RCUS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

