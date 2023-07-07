Alexander Azoy Sells 1,018 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $20,777.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at $236,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %
RCUS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
