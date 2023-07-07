Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 62,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 70,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

