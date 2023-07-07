ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 61,147 shares.The stock last traded at $49.81 and had previously closed at $50.24.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after buying an additional 150,393 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4,957.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,072,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

