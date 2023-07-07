Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

AMPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth $12,973,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a PE ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

