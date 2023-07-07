American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

