American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $170.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

