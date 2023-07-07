American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $170.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

