American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.