American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

