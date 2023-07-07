Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 328.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 72.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.78 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,400.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

