AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 96,606 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,606 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

