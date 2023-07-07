AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 106.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 433,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 62,629 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $119.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

