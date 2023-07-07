AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 260 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Burlington Stores by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 62.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

