AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 2,720 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

