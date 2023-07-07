Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

