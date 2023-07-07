Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $29.50

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 96.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

