Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target at $8.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth
eHealth Price Performance
EHTH stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
