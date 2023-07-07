Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target at $8.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get eHealth alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 322.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Free Report

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.