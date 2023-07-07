Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

