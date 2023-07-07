Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at $27.58

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.05.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

