Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,902.86

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,902.86 ($49.53).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.77) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.58) to GBX 4,400 ($55.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.77) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($222,356.59). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,299 ($41.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,464.23 ($43.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,320.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,087.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 5,285.71%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

