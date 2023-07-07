Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $96.50

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 282,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 51.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares in the last quarter.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

