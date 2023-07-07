Analyzing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.01 $14.32 million $2.01 12.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.29%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.94%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94% Semler Scientific 26.17% 28.98% 25.34%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Vivani Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

