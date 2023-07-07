Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 262.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

