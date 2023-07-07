Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 262.0 days.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.