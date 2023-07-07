Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

See Also

