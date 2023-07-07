Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

