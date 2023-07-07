Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,803 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
