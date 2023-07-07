Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,803 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

