Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.33. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 938,534 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

