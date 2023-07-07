Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

