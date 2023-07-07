Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,971,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $421.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

