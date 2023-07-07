Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $158.90 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.