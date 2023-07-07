Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

ANET opened at $158.90 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,686 shares of company stock worth $29,075,244. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.