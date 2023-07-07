Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

