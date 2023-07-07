Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 7.5 %

AWH opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.