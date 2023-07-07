Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $52.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

