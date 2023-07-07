Asset Dedication LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

