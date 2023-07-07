Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

