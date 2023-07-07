Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 14,085 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

